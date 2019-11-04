KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 3, 2019

Place those jackets to the side but don’t pack them away. Temperatures will rise into the 80s for your Monday across the Concho Valley. Dry and sunny conditions will continue until mid-week when a cold front will be pushing in from the north.

Scattered showers are expected across the Concho Valley overnight Wednesday and into Thursday ahead of that cold front. Once the front pushes through the chilly temperatures will return for the end of the week.

