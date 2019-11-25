KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 24, 2019

A high pressure will continue to linger over the state of Texas for the next few days delivering above average temperatures for the start of the work week.

We will be monitoring two low pressure systems throughout this next week which may put a damper on your holiday travel plans for Thanksgiving. The first will arrive Tuesday which will drop our temperatures and increase our rain chances beginning Wednesday. The last will arrive by the end of the week.

Here is the weather trivia question. Tonight we will accept two answers to the question.

There are an estimated 40 to 50 bird strikes recorded each day. However, an airplane on average reports one strike per aircraft each year. While research is still ongoing with bird strikes, not every aircraft typically sees a bird strike each year. We will accept B: Birds and D: Lighting as the correct answers for tonight though.

Here is more information regarding lightning strikes on airplanes:

