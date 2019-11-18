KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 17, 2019

Temperatures continue to climb over the next few days. Enjoy a few days of temperatures above average for this time of the year. Tuesday will likely be our hottest day of the week.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue until midweek when a Pacific low will be moving in from the west increasing our precipitation chances. A cold front will be moving through the Concho Valley by the end of the week and this will knock our temperatures right back into the 50s. Keep that coat close by because you will need it by the end of the work week.

