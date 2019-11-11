KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday November 10, 2019

San Angelo recorded a pleasant high temperature of 80 degrees today, one final treat before the arctic cold front moves in and delivers a blast of winter to the Concho Valley.

Clouds will fill into the region tonight with a few isolated showers making an appearance. That powerful cold front will move in during the late morning hours and right behind it we can expect cold temperatures and gusty winds.

Wind advisories are in place for the Concho Valley starting at 11 AM CST Monday morning and extending until Tuesday morning. Gusty winds of 45-50 mph are likely.

During the overnight hours, Monday into Tuesday, expect temperatures to dip into the lower 20s with some areas dipping into the teens. Make sure to bring your pets in and keep them warm, especially during the overnight hours.

Moisture will be present in the atmosphere and while rain will remain minimal from this event, any showers that do occur could become a mixture of rain and ice. Sleet conditions could occur during the overnight hours into Tuesday. Models are indicating that our southern counties and areas around I-10 have the best chance at seeing some isolated patches of sleet and mixed precipitation.

This is not expected to be a major winter/ice event. However, for safety reasons make sure to slow down on your morning commute Tuesday, especially over bridges. Temperatures will rise to above freezing quickly once the sun rises and any ice accumulations will melt away rapidly. Most areas will remain dry but cold.

Stay warm for the next few days, temperatures are expected to be below average for the rest of the week.

