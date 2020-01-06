KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday January 5, 2020

Sunny skies continue as most of us return to work and school from the long holiday season. Above average temperatures will continue with most of us in the 60s for the next several days.

We have had a stationary front over our area for today and it will continue to last until Tuesday when it will finally be pushing southward, lowering our temperatures slightly.

Next cold front is expected to make its way through the Concho Valley by late week and this has a better chance of delivering some showers at this time.

Thank you Concho Valley for inviting me into your homes each night. I enjoyed being your meteorologist and keeping you weather aware and safe. The Concho Valley will hold a special place in my heart.



-Dr. Athena Masson

