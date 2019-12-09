KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 8, 2019

A warm end to the weekend with temperatures rising into the 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Expect one more day of temperatures above average before a powerful cold front pushes in and delivers us a blast of winter.

Monitoring the overnight hours Monday and into Tuesday as that cold front moves through the area. Scattered to widespread showers are expected, with the possibility of some of us picking up a half inch of rain. While we welcome the rain, we do not necessarily want the freezing temperatures. At this time forecast models are trying to determine if portions of the northern Concho Valley could get some sleet and mixed precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s across our northern counties overnight Monday and this could trigger a few isolated patches of sleet and mixed precipitation. The Big Country is still expected to receive the majority of the ice and possible snow showers but do not be surprised if we have some slippery conditions during the early morning hours on Tuesday morning, primarily for our northern counties.

We will continue to monitor the situation as Monday night approaches.

Expect temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s by midweek, thanks to that cold front, with a slow increase back to average by the end of the week.

Get those winter jackets ready, because winter is paying us another visit.

Here is the weather trivia question with the answer for tonight:

