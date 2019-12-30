KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 29, 2019

Those cold night time temperatures return with many of us hovering at or below freezing for the next couple of nights. Sunshine will continue as we enter into the new week and the final days of 2019.

A trough of low pressure will begin to dig into the state of Texas and northern Mexico and this will help to push in warmer air from the south and some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances remain isolated for the beginning of the new year.

Here is the weather trivia question and the answer:

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Twitter

Instagram: @weather_goddess