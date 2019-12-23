KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 22, 2019

Clouds beginning to move into the Concho Valley and temperatures continue to rise. Expect temperatures to remain in the 70s over the first half of the holiday week. Christmas day looking to be the hottest day of the week so far.

Late week we will see a pattern change as a trough of low pressure begins to dig into the state of Texas and this will allow the return of moisture. By the end of the week we can expect a few showers around the Concho Valley.

