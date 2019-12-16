KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 15, 2019

Today marked the second day in a row with a record high temperature set. Rising up to 89 degrees at Mathis Field earlier today. The previous record was set back in 2010 at 86 degrees.

The record warm temperatures leave us tonight as a strong cold front pushes through the Concho Valley dropping our temperatures into the 30s tonight.

Monday will be the start of a cold period with temperatures only reaching up into the mid 50s with temperatures continuing to drop for Tuesday. Grab a jacket for the nighttime hours this week, we could be experiencing temperatures below freezing.

Sunshine and dry weather will continue for the new work week with temperatures slowly climbing back up into the 60s and possibly 70s by next weekend.

