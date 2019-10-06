KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday October 5, 2019

If you have been enjoying this extension of summer weather, you better enjoy Sunday. Our first introduction to the fall season will take place Sunday night as a strong cold front pushes through the Concho Valley delivering a major cool down in temperatures and some rain to the region.

Our temperatures will rise again into mid week but another cold front is expected to arrive to West Texas once again by the end of the week, which will help to knock out those warmer night time temperatures and produce more rain to our drought stricken area.

You may want to consider chilling out by the pool one last time tomorrow before these cooler temperatures (especially the night-time ones) head into our area.

This day in weather history:

