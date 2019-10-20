KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday October 19, 2019

Sunny skies and clear nights continue to be our friend, but beginning tomorrow night our next cold front will be pushing through the area. Rain chances will remain scattered and the best place to find some drops of rain will be out in our eastern counties. Western counties will mostly be dry. However, a cool down will once again be coming for all of us during the start of the work week once that cold front pushes through the area.

Temperatures return to near average for this time of the year on Monday but will start to rise up steadily over the week. Another cold front, potentially more powerful, is expected by late week to help push those temperatures right back down and give us a better chance for showers. We will continue to monitor this event and we will keep our fingers crossed that more widespread rain will accompany it.

