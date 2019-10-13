KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday October 12, 2019

These cool temperatures will be taking a short break to start out the new week. Temperatures rising up into the lower to mid-80s for Sunday and the beginning of the work week. Tuesday, summer tries to make a comeback as temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees.

Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive into our area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Expect temperatures to once again decrease back to average for this time of the year. While rain chances are possible, not everyone will see raindrops. Most of these showers will be scattered.

Here is this day in weather history:

