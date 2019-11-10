KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 9, 2019

A perfect day for the Veterans Day Parade in San Angelo. Temperatures remained close to average with mostly clear skies throughout the day.

Expect temperatures to be on the rise tomorrow with some reaching up into the high 70s and possibly the low 80s. Enjoy these warmer than average temperatures because those winter-like temperatures will be returning for the start of the work week.

A powerful arctic cold front will be working through the Concho Valley dropping our temperatures into the 20s during the overnight hours on Monday and into Tuesday morning. With moisture being present in the atmosphere we could see some isolated spots of freezing rain and sleet. At this time models are indicating that southern counties have the best chance to see some mixed precipitation during the overnight hours Monday. We will continue to monitor the temperatures and the rain potential but remember to be careful driving on your early morning commute Tuesday morning.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess