KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 30, 2019

The cold front has finally moved through our area earlier this morning pushing away the clouds and lingering showers. Sunny skies greeted us today with windy conditions. These gusty winds will continue into the evening tonight with mostly clear conditions.

Expect near average temperatures for your Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine continuing across the Concho Valley. Temperatures expected to rise into the 70s by midweek.

