KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 23, 2019

Above average temperatures continue for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Monday is expected to be our warmest day of the week with temperatures likely to be in the low 80s for some areas across the Concho Valley.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and two low pressure systems are forecasted to bring some difficult holiday travel conditions. Texas and the Concho Valley will see an increase in rain chances and lower temperatures beginning midweek. The first system will arrive Tuesday followed by the second on Friday.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess