KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 2, 2019

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed tonight. Day light saving ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning.

Temperatures will continue to be in the high 60s for many areas across the Concho Valley to finish off the weekend. Most of us will start to rise into the mid to upper 70s for the start of the new work week. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue to be our friend for the next several days.

A low pressure will be developing to our north over the next few days and this will produce a cold front that will track into the Concho Valley beginning Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Rain chances will be scattered for the overnight hours. Once that cold front pushes south we will see the return of chilly temperatures by the end of the week.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @weathergoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess