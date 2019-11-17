KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday November 16, 2019

Temperature remain near average for the conclusion of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will start to increase over the next few days with some areas closing in on 80 degrees by Tuesday.

A Pacific low will move in from the west by midweek increasing our rain chances across the Concho Valley. We can also expect another powerful cold front to move in during the overnight hours Thursday and into Friday delivering isolated shower activity and dropping our temperatures once again into the 50s for the end of the week.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @weathergoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess