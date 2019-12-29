KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday December 28, 2019

Most of the Concho Valley experienced some light to moderate rainfall this morning as that cold front pushed through the region. A few of us were awoken to some rumbles of thunder even. This rain will certainly help ease our drought situation across each and every county in the Concho Valley.

That cold front is now off to the east and heading towards the east coast of the United States. Dry and sunny weather will return to the Concho Valley for the next few days thanks to a high pressure moving in from the west. Cooler temperatures will be around with many only rising into the mid to upper 50s for the next couple of days.

