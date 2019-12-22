Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday December 21, 2019

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry conditions will continue across the Concho Valley for the next several days as an upper level ridge of high pressure dominates our atmosphere. Temperatures will begin to increase over the next few days with high 60s to low 70s expected for Sunday around the area..

Christmas is looking to be very warm for this time of the year with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 70s around the Concho Valley. A mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds in the afternoon. A cold front will be pushing through the area Christmas day and by late week we could see an increase in precipitation.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.