Earlier today we set a record high temperature of 83 degrees in the city of San Angelo. Tomorrow our temperatures could rise once again into the 80s thanks to those warm westerly winds.

Our next strong cold front will arrive late Sunday night and into Monday. Precipitation is not expected with this system but it will help to knock our temperatures down into the 50s for the upcoming work week.

