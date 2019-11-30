KLST Weather Forecast; November 29, 2019

Patchy fog returns across the Concho Valley tonight with temperatures expected to lower into the low 50s to high 40s for most areas. A cold front will be pushing through during the overnight hours and this will sweep away the remaining clouds and showers.

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Drier conditions return for the next several days and the sunshine will be sticking around into next week.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess