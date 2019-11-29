KLST Weather Forecast; November 28, 2019

Scattered showers and foggy conditions will continue throughout the overnight hours. A few areas could even hear some rumbles of thunder during the morning hours on your Black Friday.

Temperatures rising up into the low to mid-70s across most of the Concho Valley with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two during the late afternoon and evening tomorrow as a cold front pushed through the area. Eastern counties have a better chance for the storms in the afternoon hours.

The sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures continuing to be above average for this time of the year.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess