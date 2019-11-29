KLST Weather Forecast; November 28, 2019

Top Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and foggy conditions will continue throughout the overnight hours. A few areas could even hear some rumbles of thunder during the morning hours on your Black Friday.

Temperatures rising up into the low to mid-70s across most of the Concho Valley with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two during the late afternoon and evening tomorrow as a cold front pushed through the area. Eastern counties have a better chance for the storms in the afternoon hours.

The sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures continuing to be above average for this time of the year.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.