KLST Weather Forecast; Monday December 30, 2019

Temperatures will be near average for this time of the year as we enter into the new decade. Keep those jackets close because temperatures are expected to lower into the 20s once again tonight.

New Year’s Eve will see temperatures climb slightly into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies at the midnight hour with temperatures in the upper 30s. Make sure to wear a jacket to ring in the new year.

A slight chance for isolated showers is possible by midweek as a trough of low pressure digs into the area but this is mostly for our southeastern counties at this time.

