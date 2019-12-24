KLST Weather Forecast; Monday December 23, 2019

These warm temperatures continue for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with most of us rising into the mid to upper 70s. Expect clouds to continue to stay with us as a trough of low pressure builds to our west. Our pattern will start to change late Christmas Day as that trough pushed into the area increasing moisture throughout the Concho Valley. The best chance for scattered rain showers at this time will be Friday and Saturday.

