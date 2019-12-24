KLST Weather Forecast; Monday December 23, 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX - According to a recent press release, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently completed its annual inspection survey, and Baptist Retirement Community received an overall rating of five stars for its residences that serve seniors in need of skilled nursing care, memory care and short-term rehabilitation. The survey provides ratings on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services developed Nursing Home Compare and the star rating system to provide consumers with an easy way to search for nursing homes that provide the quality of care they desire. The information on Nursing Home Compare comes from 3 key sources: the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) health inspection database, a national database of resident clinical data known as the Minimum Data Set (MDS), and Medicare claims data. The ratings can be viewed by visiting https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare Baptist Retirement Community is proud to receive a five star rating, as well as to offer a style of living and care that is truly different from other care providers in the region.