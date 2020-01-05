KLST Weather Forecast; January 4, 2020

Dry and sunny conditions will continue for the next several days with temperatures climbing into the 70s once again for the end of the weekend. A dry cold front will become stationary over the Concho Valley beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday. Temperatures will not begin to lower until Tuesday when that front moves south, away from the area.
Expect temperatures to remain above average for the new week with most of us maintaining 60s for our high temperatures.
Like and Follow:
Facebook: @WeatherGoddess
Twitter: @Wx_Goddess
Instagram: @weather_goddess