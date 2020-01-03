KLST Weather Forecast; January 2, 2020

Another night of overcast conditions as a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will mostly be dry but we cannot rule out some isolated showers throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning. The moisture around the state of Texas is primarily confined to the coastline where another low pressure system is moving ashore and out towards the southeast United States.

Expect dry conditions beginning Friday afternoon and into the weekend with temperatures rising into the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

