Clear skies and near freezing temperatures return tonight now that our dry cold front has moved away from the Concho Valley. A few of us saw some sprinkles earlier this morning from that system with Coke County picking up about 0.3 inches of rain.

The dry conditions will now be sticking with us for the next several days with temperatures trying to rise up into the 70s by Sunday.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess