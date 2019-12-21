KLST Weather Forecast; Friday December 20, 2019

A trough of low pressure made its way through the Concho Valley this morning pushing away all of the cloud cover and leaving us with sunny skies for the day. Our sunny days will continue into the weekend with dry conditions sticking around as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Concho Valley.

Expect temperatures to slowly rise close to 70 degrees across much of the area starting midweek. Christmas is only a few days away but the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies at this time.

