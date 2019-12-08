KLST Weather Forecast; December 7, 2019

A large and powerful high pressure ridge will continue to keep our temperatures above average for this time of the year. Expect temperatures to be primarily in the 70s for much of the Concho Valley for your Sunday and Monday with sunshine continuing.

Tracking a cold front that will enter into the area Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring scattered precipitation to the Concho Valley. We will continue to monitor temperatures closely throughout the overnight hours Monday night for the possibility of mixed precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop to right around the freezing mark which could create some slippery conditions for your Tuesday morning commute. At this time, mixed precipitation is most likely to take place to the north around the I-20 corridor but we could see isolated activity work its way into northern parts of the Concho Valley.

