KLST Weather Forecast; December 27, 2019

Showers will begin to filter into the Concho Valley from west to east as a cold front pushes moisture into the area overnight tonight. A few spinkles are possible this evening but most of us will be asleep by the time the showers push through. The severe threat is minimal with most of us only expecting to see light to moderate shower activity. Less than a half inch of rain is expected across our areas.

Once that cold front moves through we will begin to clear to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and temperatures dropping into the 50s for your Sunday.

