KLST Weather Forecast; December 25, 2019

One more day of mostly dry conditions until that moisture starts to pick up in the atmosphere along with an increase in cloud cover. A trough of low pressure is just off to our west and will continue to deliver cloud cover into the Concho Valley to end the week.

A Pacific low will push into the area dragging a cold front through the Concho Valley beginning Friday night. Best chance for rain will be during the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday. Dry conditions will work their way back in by the end of the weekend.

