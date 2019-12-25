KLST Weather Forecast; December 24, 2019

A very warm Christmas Eve with a high temperature of 78 recorded in the city of San Angelo and we could see another warm day for Christmas. The high temperature record for Christmas day is 79 degrees set back in 1955.

A trough of low pressure is just off towards our west and will be moving into our area over the next couple of days. By late week a Pacific low will push its way into the state of Texas following the jet stream. This will help to increase our moisture around the area and deliver some rain for the start of the weekend.

Do not forget to leave out cookies and milk for Santa! He is finishing up his adventures in Europe and heading west towards the United States. Get to bed early kids!

