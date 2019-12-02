KLST Weather Forecast; December 1, 2019

The countdown to Christmas and New Years begins as we enter into the final month of 2019.

Plenty of sunshine in our forecast for the new work and school week with two dry cold fronts incoming on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Precipitation is not likely with these fronts but they will at least help to lower our temperatures slightly.

Expect temperatures to be near average in the mid 60s for your Monday and returning into the 70s for Tuesday.

Here is the the answer to the weather trivia question:

