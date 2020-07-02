KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 2nd

An isolated shower is still possible as we go into the evening hours. Any storms or showers that do develop will not be as strong as yesterday’s.

The Concho Valley will dry out by the weekend and heat back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Skies will bounce back and forth between partly cloudy skies and mostly cloudy skies as afternoon clouds develop and then begin to dissipate in the evening hours.

The second plume of Saharan dust is set to arrive tomorrow, but will not be as dense as last week’s plume. Most of the dense dust will remain to the east and along the Gulf Coast, but we could see some blurry horizons during the weekend.