KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 2nd

An isolated shower is still possible as we go into the evening hours. Any storms or showers that do develop will not be as strong as yesterday’s.

The Concho Valley will dry out by the weekend and heat back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Skies will bounce back and forth between partly cloudy skies and mostly cloudy skies as afternoon clouds develop and then begin to dissipate in the evening hours.

The second plume of Saharan dust is set to arrive tomorrow, but will not be as dense as last week’s plume. Most of the dense dust will remain to the east and along the Gulf Coast, but we could see some blurry horizons during the weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.