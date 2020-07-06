KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday July 5th

Breaking News
We saw several air-mass thunderstorms today across the Concho Valley. Areas in the southeast like Brady and Mason enjoyed the benefit of some rain. We got a report of .48 inches of rain just north of Brady. Some more storms are moving in from the west and could reach the San Angelo area during the overnight hours.

Isolated showers will continue for Monday and Tuesday as the region begins to dry out and heat up towards the end of the work week. Triple digit highs can be expected for several days as the area will settle into a stable pattern, allowing for the temperatures to slowly climb into the upper 100s.

