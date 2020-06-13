KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday June 13th

The heat continues for the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 90s. The long wave ridge over the Rockies and Great Plains will continue to keep things quite across most of Texas for the next several days. The increase in easterly winds should help to keep out of the triple digits for the week ahead.

The extend dry spell and heat is beginning to increase any drought condition across the area and that will begin to increase the fire risk. The Arroyo Grande Fire in northwestern Sutton county is up 5,000 acres with 30% containment.