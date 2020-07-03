KLST Evening Forecast: Friday July 3rd

Some of the Saharan Dust can be seen on the horizon as it continue to disperse over south Texas, we won’t see it get as bad as last week. The more dense dust will staying along the coast and the sharpness of the sky should return by Sunday.

The Concho Valley will be dry for any and all outside Fourth of July plans this weekend. It will be hot for the region as daytime high soar in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the coming week. Be sure to keep hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you plan to be outside for extended periods.

Slight chance of a stay showers for Monday, but most of the region will keep dry for the next 7 days. Monday rain will most pass to the north of the area, but some of our northern counties could see an quick soak.

The summer pattern will strengthen next week keeping the hot and dry conditions in place into next weekend.