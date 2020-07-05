KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 5th

Starting to see some showers and storms popping up along parts of the Concho Valley. That will continue for the afternoon and into this evening with the more severe storms likely in the northern counties.

Temperatures today have been hanging around the triple digit mark, but expect a slight break tomorrow as highs will dip back down into the mid 90s.

The rain chances will decrease just a bit heading into your Monday with only a 20% chance of a shower or two for the Concho Valley. The rest of the week will continue to dry out and the threat of 100s temperatures return.