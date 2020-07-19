KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 19th

Hot, but feels much better than where we were just a couple of days ago. Temperatures will top out in the 90s for the Concho Valley with some of the southeastern counties staying in the lower 90s. If you enjoyed today’s weather, you are in for a treat. Expected conditions like to today to continue until at least Tuesday.

Wednesday will begin to see some increase in clouds and the chance for a spotty showers. Most of the region will stay dry and just see the increased clouds and cooler temperatures. The best rain chance will be on Saturday as moisture is pushed out from the Gulf of Mexico and into South Texas, some of which could reach our area.

