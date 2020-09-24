Investigators urge businesses to notify police when seniors attempt to purchase multiple prepaid gift card

SAN ANGELO, Texas – We know that scammers consistently target citizens through email, text messages, phone calls, social media, and standard mail but our senior population is even more vulnerable to falling victim.

Scammers will say anything to get money and they like gift cards because, once they have the code on the back, the money is gone and almost impossible to trace. However, knowing how these scams work can help businesses to spot potential scams and prevent a citizen from becoming a victim.

Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are asking local businesses to train their employees to contact the police if they suspect that a victim is in danger of financial loss by prepaid gift card scams.

If you encounter a customer who is attempting to follow through with placing large amounts of money on prepaid cards, please contact police dispatch immediately at (325) 657-4315. Officers are allowed to act under a “Care Taking” function and may be able to speak with the victim and verify if the situation is legitimate or a scam.

In addition, if employees encounter a customer attempting to place money on a prepaid card(s) with multiple credit/debit cards that get declined, the cards are more than likely stolen. This is a common scheme to transfer money from stolen debit/credit cards to prepaid cards. When this happens, we strongly suggest that no employee attempt to intervene and engage the possible suspect. If this activity is observed, be a good witness and contact police to report suspicious activity.

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department, Public Information

More Stories for you

• Big Spring, Texas Mayor proclaims September 25 as “Disabled American Veterans Day”

BIG SPRING, Texas – The following information was sent by the Disabled American Veterans organization. Big Spring…

• TGC Health Department confirms 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional d…

• City of San Angelo announces cancellation of Christmas at Old Fort Concho 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 24, 2020 the City of San Angelo announced that Fort Concho has cancelled the 2020…

• Deadline to register to vote for November 2020 election is October 5, 2020.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – On September 24, 2020, the Tom Green County elections office released the following updates…

• Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office investigates accidental fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the Langford…