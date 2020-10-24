Investigators charge evading suspect with kidnapping after lengthy investigation unfold

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department:

San Angelo, Texas- On Thursday, October 22, 2020, San Angelo Police began investigating the kidnapping of a 30-year-old San Angelo woman where the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victim, reportedly held the woman captive and physically and sexually assaulted her at a residence located in the 600 block of East Harris Avenue before stealing her vehicle.

Hours later, a San Angelo Police Officer discovered the stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Jomar. The suspect driver, identified as 40-year-old Lionel Munoz, fled the officers and a brief vehicle and foot pursuit ensued. Muniz was eventually taken into custody without further incident and then treated at a nearby hospital for dog bite-related injuries he sustained while attempting to hide from officers in a stranger’s backyard.

During the subsequent field investigation, Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained a Search Warrant for the Harris Avenue residence. During the search, officers located a significant amount of evidence, which corroborated the victim’s allegations.

Munoz has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping – Bodily Injury/Sexual Abuse and Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle. Bond has been set for $157,500.00

Additional charges are forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.