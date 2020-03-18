Howard College announces closure of campuses, “work from home status” for staff until March 30, 2020

*The following is a press release from Howard College.

“In response to the guidance of the White House, effective immediately, Howard College has transitioned to a “work from home” status and all campuses will be closed until March 30, 2020. Our goal remains to help students successfully finish this spring semester following the same academic calendar. Please see details below regarding specific programs, services and schedules:

The majority of face-to-face courses are being converted to an online format and will resume March 23 rd .

. Faculty will communicate changes with their students.

Currently, we have some Health Professions programs that are underway. Health Professions program directors will be communicating with their students concerning changes in format.

Beginning the week of March 30th, we will have face-to-face delivery begin in some instances. Faculty will communicate any changes in format with their students.

The Harold Davis Fitness Center on the Big Spring campus will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17th and re-open on March 30th.

Howard Cottage will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18th. The Cottage Director will be communicating directly with parents.

All campus events and student activities will be postponed and/or canceled up to our graduation and pinning ceremonies. We are striving to keep those if possible.

Spring sports (competitions, practices, etc.) have been cancelled by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has cancelled all rodeos for eight weeks. This includes the Hawk Rodeo scheduled for April 16th – 18th.

For students who have returned to the residence halls on the Big Spring and SWCD campuses, we are working with them and their families individually. We will make sure students on campus have supervision and access to meals.

Students who have not returned to the residence halls on the Big Spring and SWCD campus are encouraged not to return to the residence halls until March 29th. Should students need access to their personal belongings prior to the 29th, they should contact student services to make arrangements.

Security will continue to be in operation throughout this time period.

We are continuing to follow recommendations from state and federal authorities and have a COVID-19 response team that will be meeting daily. We will continue to release updates as new information is available. We understand that this is a trying time for our students, families, faculty, and staff and we are committed to responding with calm, purposeful action during the days ahead.

All updates are being posted on the college website at www.howardcollege.edu in a date/time order.”