Hot December Concho Valley Sunsets

Two days straight of record high temperatures across the Concho Valley this weekend. Saturday the city of San Angelo climbed up to 83 degrees, beating the previous record of 82 degrees set back in 2008. Today, Sunday, San Angelo continued to heat up to an impressive high of 89 degrees, shattering the previous record of 86 degrees set back in 2010.

We are officially nine days away from Christmas and many of us were probably expecting cooler temperatures for this time of the year, especially for a marathon!

The Rudolph Run took place earlier today in San Angelo along the Concho River. Bottles of water were certainly the item of choice with this heat today. The sweaters and jackets were put away for another day.

Rudolph Run! Photo by Blanca DeLaRosa

The hot days are over for now as a strong cold front pushes into the Concho Valley tonight blasting the region with cooler air. However, many of us took advantage of these warm temperatures this weekend and captured some amazing Texas sunsets.

Thank you to all of our viewers who sent in these great shots!

Photo by Denis King

Photo by Tim L. Vasquez in San Angelo

Photo by Sherrie Klein

Photo by Patti Pool from Dove Creek, TX