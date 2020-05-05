Gov. Abbott announces opening dates for barbers, salons and gyms

AUSTIN, TEXAS- In a press conference Tuesday Governor Abbott announced dates for when barbershops, cosmetology salons, nail salons, hair salons, tanning salons and gyms could open.

Cosmetology salons, nail salons, hair salons and tanning salons can open again on Friday, May 8th, if they choose to do so. Gyms would be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity on May 18.

These business will have to follow strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

For cosmetology salons, nail salons, hair salons and tanning salons appointments will be one-on-one only. Walk-ins are allowed, as long as people can maintain 6 feet of distance when waiting.

When gyms open back up, locker rooms and showers will remain closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use. Any personal equipment brought into the gym will also need to be disinfected before use and after use. Gym customers should wear gloves covering hands and fingers and must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.

Face masks are strongly encouraged to be worn by workers and customers to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Governor Abbott also mentioned bars, but did not offer an opening date. Rather, he said they were still working on safe ways to establish safe distancing.