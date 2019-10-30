Freeze Warnings issued for the Concho Valley tonight

A Freeze Warning remains in effect from 1 am to 10 am CST Thursday across the Concho Valley.

Clouds will begin to dissipate during the evening tonight. Radiational cooling, along with cold air moving in from the northwest, will help to bring temperatures down to below freezing overnight tonight.

Temperatures across the Concho Valley will range between 20 to 30 degrees during the overnight hours. Wind chills expected to be in the teens for some areas.

Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation from the cold by bringing plants indoors or covering them from the elements.

In order to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or turned on to a drip.

Tomorrow, temperatures will continue to be in the lower 50s. Trick-or-treaters will need to dress appropriately during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s during the early evening with a wind chill in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will once again be below freezing with temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the Concho Valley.

The remainder of the week and into the weekend will see temperatures below average for this time of the year. Seasonable temperatures will not return until next Monday.