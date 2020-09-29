Former Congressman Charlie Stenholm Endorses Jon Mark Hogg for Congress

Courtesy of : Congressman Charlie Stenholm

San Angelo, Texas- Charlie Stenholm U.S. Congressman (D) Texas (1978-2004) has endorsed Jon

Mark Hogg for Congress in TX-11. Congressman Stenholm said, “We need a

Congressman who will represent all of us, not just some of us. Jon Mark will fight for main street, not Wall Street. Please join me in electing Jon Mark Hogg to Congress on November 3rd.”



Jon Mark Hogg thanked the former Congressman saying, “If there is one Congressman in recent memory I most hope to emulate it is Charlie Stenholm. A true gentleman, champion of the little guy, and tireless watchdog of the federal budget. It is my privilege to receive his support and endorsement.”

Hogg for Congress Campaign

P.O. Box 648

San Angelo, Texas 76902

325.481.2560

www.jonmarkhogg.com