Flu activity in Texas climbs from moderate to high, CDC reports

San Angelo, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Texas is seeing a rise in flu activity, according to multiple health departments.

On Friday, officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services Department said flu activity is increasing earlier this season, compared to recent years, and that more than 10% of influenza tests from area hospitals were returned as positive over the last two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Texas among seven states, along with Puerto Rico, where flu activity was rated as “high” for week 46, through Nov. 16.

CDC data through week 46 shows Texas flu activity on the rise from moderate to high.

Photo credit: CDC

During the last reporting week Texas’ flu activity was in the “moderate” category.

Neighbors New Mexico and Oklahoma were both listed as low, but not minimal. Data was insufficient in Louisiana this week, however, the previous report showed activity as “very high.”

Health officials advise it is never too late to get the flu vaccine. Outside of that, alcohol-based sanitizer can kill some germs, including cold and flu viruses.

Here are a few tips provided by the CDC and medical professionals to help prevent the spread of germs and viruses this winter season: