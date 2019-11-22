Flu activity in Texas climbs from moderate to high, CDC reports

San Angelo, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Texas is seeing a rise in flu activity, according to multiple health departments.
On Friday, officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services Department said flu activity is increasing earlier this season, compared to recent years, and that more than 10% of influenza tests from area hospitals were returned as positive over the last two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Texas among seven states, along with Puerto Rico, where flu activity was rated as “high” for week 46, through Nov. 16.
During the last reporting week Texas’ flu activity was in the “moderate” category.
Neighbors New Mexico and Oklahoma were both listed as low, but not minimal. Data was insufficient in Louisiana this week, however, the previous report showed activity as “very high.”
Health officials advise it is never too late to get the flu vaccine. Outside of that, alcohol-based sanitizer can kill some germs, including cold and flu viruses.
Here are a few tips provided by the CDC and medical professionals to help prevent the spread of germs and viruses this winter season:
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched items at work and at home, such as keyboards, remotes, counter tops and other work spaces. Keep a stock of disinfectant wipes handy.
- Use hand sanitizer frequently and carry one in your pocket or purse.
- According to the Mayo Clinic, taking zinc at the onset of a cold or when you start to feel a tickle in your throat may lessen the severity of your symptoms.
- Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.
- Take Vitamin C, either through juices or supplements, in order to boost your immune system. Doctors say other vitamins like Vitamin D take a hit in the winter because we are not getting as much sun exposure as we do in the summer.
- If you are sick or getting over an illness, use tissues any time you cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of germs. Your co-workers will thank you for it.