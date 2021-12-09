SAN ANGELO, Texas — Traffic is returning to normal tonight after half a dozen fire and emergency crews and vehicles responded for a report of a fire in a drainage ditch — just underneath the Houston Harte overpass at 7th and Bryant downtown tonight.

San Angelo fire department battalion chief Stacy Wright says their first report was for a fire in a drainage area. More emergency personnel arrived after firefighters received reports that someone might be trapped underneath the drainage ditch. Firefighters put out the fire and stopped their search after not finding any victims.

By 8:15 tonight traffic was returning to normal in all lanes of Bryant.