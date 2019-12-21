Final Winter Solstice of the Decade is Today

San Angelo, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Today, Saturday, marks the first day of astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere. This will be the shortest day of the year and the longest night. In the southern hemisphere summer begins.

The exact moment of solstice occurs tonight at 10:19 p.m. CST, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. At this point, the sun is directly over the latitude known as the Tropic of Capricorn. This is the furthest south that the sun will ever be over Earth’s surface.

The northern hemisphere will experience the longest night of the year, while down south of the equator, people will have experienced their longest day of the year.

The length of daytime in the north will slowly start to increase after tonight. When it is the northern hemisphere’s turn to reach summer solstice in late June, daylight will slowly shorten each day and the process begins anew. During the June solstice, the sun is as far north as it can get, sitting straight overhead at the Tropic of Cancer.

Winter may officially have started but here in the Concho Valley it feel more like spring time. Temperatures will continue to be in the high 60s and rising into the 70s for the new week.