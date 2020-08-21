FEMA announces lost wages grant for Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas - On August 21, 2020, two Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSA) were signed at Angelo State University making history not only for ASU, but the Texas Tech University System and the Department of Defense.

“It is the first time in DOD that we get the opportunity to sign an IGSA to accommodate students in a dormitory at a local University," Col. Andres Nazario, Commander of the 17th Training Wing said.

“Due to COVID we have a number of dorms that won’t be used this year because a lot of our international students weren’t able to come back and so we’ve been able to provide an entire building for Goodfellow Air Force Bases’ students to live in," Angie Wright, Vice President of Finance and Administration for Angelo State University said.